Sheriff's deputies investigating home invasion in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion in Tulare County.It happened early Monday at about 3 am.Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the armed suspects broke into a home on Sierra Avenue near Howard Road in Earlimart.The suspects zip-tied the residents and then started stealing items from the house, investigators said.At some point, shots were also reportedly fired as the suspects left the home.No one was injured.Detectives have not provided possible descriptions of the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.