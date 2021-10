TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Tulare County sheriff's officials said 84-year-old Joy Bivins was found safe early Wednesday morning.__________________________________The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old woman.Joy Bivins was last seen on Avenue 146 near Doyle in Porterville at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.She was wearing brown shorts, a brown sweater and sandals.Bivins is 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds and has white hair.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.