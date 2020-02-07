body found

Body of man found near ponding basin in Tulare County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near a ponding basin in Tulare County Thursday morning.

Tulare County sheriff's officials say deputies discovered the body in the area of Ave 120 east of Hwy 43 near Corcoran just after 10:30 a.m.

They say the body belongs to a man who appears to have been 30-50 years old.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but officials have not released how the man died.

Investigators are on the scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
