14-year-old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Tulare County school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy has been arrested for threatening to go on a shooting spree at his South Valley school.

Deputies were called to Strathmore Middle School in Tulare County Wednesday evening.

The suspect was a 14-year-old boy who reportedly told several people on campus he was going to "shoot up the school."

The boy was taken into custody for making criminal threats.

Deputies didn't find any weapons and no injuries were reported.
