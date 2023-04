A man is accused of sending death threats to a Tulare County Sheriff's deputy.

Man arrested for emailing threats to Tulare County Sheriff's deputy, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of sending death threats to a Tulare County Sheriff's deputy.

Officials say over the weekend, the deputy received threatening emails from 29-year-old Damien Gruenberg of Ivanhoe.

Authorities tracked down and arrested Gruenberg at his home.

Investigators say he had two ghost guns, ammunition, and body armor inside of his house.

Gruenberg was booked into jail on numerous fire-arm related felonies.