Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital

One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Visalia Wednesday evening.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia on Wednesday night.

Authorities say 31-year-old Ryan Hulin and his wife crashed into the back of a Toyota 4-runner on Highway 198 and Ben Maddox Way.

RELATED: 1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Visalia, CHP says

They were both thrown off the motorcycle and onto the pavement.

Officers say Hulin was driving at an unsafe speed before hitting the back of the Toyota.

His wife remains in the hospital unconscious and suffering from major injuries.

Investigators say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.