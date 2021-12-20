12-year-old boy shot while trying to rob teen in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of opening fire on a teen during a robbery in Tulare County last month.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the boy tried to rob a 17-year-old sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Cutler on November 26.

The boy pulled out a gun, and the 17-year-old victim tried to pull out of the parking spot. That's when the 12-year-old opened fire on the car.

Deputies say the teen grabbed his own gun and fired a shot through the windshield, hitting the boy.

The boy was treated at a local hospital. After several weeks of treatment, he was transferred to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

