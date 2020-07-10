Large haystack burning in Tulare County, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are monitoring a haystack fire that's continued to burn overnight in Tulare County.The blaze first sparked on Thursday afternoon near Road 64 and Avenue 160, and smoke was seen billowing high into the air.Fire crews say the smoke would be visible in the area for at least the next two days.Firefighters will continue to watch the flames to ensure they don't spread to surrounding areas.The cause of the fire is under investigation.