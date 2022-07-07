Sports

South Valley soccer league looking for new players

You can register now at no cost.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley soccer league is scouting its newest players.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Police Activities League is offering a four-week soccer league for Kindergarteners to 8th graders.

Kids will be playing at Woodville Elementary School from August 23rd through September 24th.

You can register now at no cost, but spots are limited.

Click here for the form.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstulare countysportscommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7-year-old killed in suspected arson fire in Fresno
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Police investigating hate incident against Fresno family
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Valley family survives 3rd brush with dangerous gun-related incident
Family of Valley dad killed in Father's Day crash pleads for answers
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Show More
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Board to vote on changing name of Bulldog Stadium
4th of July smoke hangs over Fresno, city might ban all fireworks
West Nile Virus detected in Kings County, officials say
More TOP STORIES News