South Valley soccer league looking for new players

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley soccer league is scouting its newest players.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Police Activities League is offering a four-week soccer league for Kindergarteners to 8th graders.
Kids will be playing at Woodville Elementary School from August 23rd through September 24th.
You can register now at no cost, but spots are limited.
Click here for the form.
