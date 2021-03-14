Tulare County Office of Education STEAM Expo goes virtual

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Office of Education is bringing a time-honored tradition straight to your home. The annual STEAM Expo took place today virtually.
Just one year ago, 8th grader Libby Sanders says she remembers when the Tulare County STEAM Expo and associated science fair were canceled due to covid.
"It was canceled the day before, so my project was already completed," said Sanders.
Even though she didn't get a chance to show off her hard work then, it's finally paying off.
"I started my project last year," explained Sanders, "so I had to stop my project and redo it again this year."
This year, the Tulare county office of education's STEAM expo - celebrating science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, went virtual.
"We felt it was important for students to engage in this scientific inquiry and give them an authentic audience to share their learning," said Science consultant Nicole Ray.
The virtual event packs all the fun in an online format for families, sorting out activities by subject and grade level.
"There's some links for families to engage in, different activities related to all things STEAM, arts, computer science, and math," continued Ray.
Including the highly anticipated science fair that took place Saturday morning.
"I really like that they were able to figure out a way to do this because I like sharing my information," said Sanders. "I'm glad they were able to put the time and effort in even though I'm sure it was hard to coordinate."
Giving students like Libby the chance to pursue their passions.
"I know that if I pursue a career in science, it could help make the world a better place," added Sanders. "It's like unraveling a mystery and it's really exciting."
Families can still enjoy the virtual expo online. Here's the link to participate.
