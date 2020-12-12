Society

Winter Wonderland kicks off at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to go all the way to the mountains to enjoy a winter wonderland; just head to the South Valley.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office kicked off its annual police activities league "Winter Wonderland."

They posted a video to their Facebook page of close to 1,200 cars showing up for the Holiday extravaganza -- featuring two grinches, a K-9's Santa workshop and nearly two dozen displays.

But those attending weren't the only ones in for a treat -- Sheriff Mike Boudreaux got a special surprise from the Tracy family of Woodlake.

Sheriff Boudreaux says Bobby and Jennifer Tracy typically loan the department decorations for the three-night event, but while driving to the opening ceremony they decided to make it a permanent donation.

If you missed opening night, you still have two nights to enjoy the festivities.
