FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to go all the way to the mountains to enjoy a winter wonderland; just head to the South Valley.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office kicked off its annual police activities league "Winter Wonderland."
They posted a video to their Facebook page of close to 1,200 cars showing up for the Holiday extravaganza -- featuring two grinches, a K-9's Santa workshop and nearly two dozen displays.
But those attending weren't the only ones in for a treat -- Sheriff Mike Boudreaux got a special surprise from the Tracy family of Woodlake.
Sheriff Boudreaux says Bobby and Jennifer Tracy typically loan the department decorations for the three-night event, but while driving to the opening ceremony they decided to make it a permanent donation.
If you missed opening night, you still have two nights to enjoy the festivities.
Winter Wonderland kicks off at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office
