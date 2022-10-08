3 gang members arrested for murder of man near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say

On Tuesday, Manuel Chavarria was found shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store near Road 168 and Ave. 168.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County Tuesday afternoon.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in Tulare County.

Deputies say they took 24-year-old Matthew Isaiah Aguirre, 38-year-old Paul Ojeda and 18-year-old Arturo Isaiah Tienda-Maldonado into custody.

On Tuesday, 41-year-old Manuel Chavarria was found shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store near Road 168 and Avenue 168.

Deputies identified the three men as suspects.

Aguirre and Ojeda were arrested trying to leave their homes, and Tienda-Maldonado was arrested at a store.

Deputies say all three men are gang members.

They were booked in the Tulare County Jail and are facing murder charges.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous story and will be updated.