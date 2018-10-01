CRIME

Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Law enforcement members from around the state are in Tulare County this week, for a very specialized type of training.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is hosting the Rural Crime School.

Today, 40 participants learned about agricultural crimes and the enforcement of those crimes from some of the best instructors in the state.

Later this week, they'll do site visits at a calf ranch, dairy site, and metal recycling yard.

Organizers say this is a good way for law enforcement agencies to stay connected and solve rural crimes together.

"We hope that these folks go back to their homes and when they have a need to reach out to somebody in Tulare County, they can pick up the phone and they can call us, or someone in another county that they met here at this school," said Tulare County District Attorney's Office Supervising Investigator Kurt McPhetridge.

About 250 people have gone through the training since the DA's office began hosting it.

Tulare County's agricultural commissioner and sheriff also welcomed participants today.
