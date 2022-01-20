fire

74-year-old woman killed in mobile home fire in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 74-year-old woman has died after a fire tore through a mobile home in Tulare on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a Tulare police officer was driving through the area of Pleasant and E Street across from Tulare Western High School around 6:30 am.

The officer noticed a car with its doors and trunk open parked in the carport of the mobile home.

Police say the car looked as if it had been rummaged through. When the officer stopped to investigate, they noticed smoke coming from the home and someone was screaming.

The officer tried to open the door, but the house was engulfed in flames inside.

Firefighters responded and helped put out the flames. Crews found the 74-year-old victim dead inside. Her name has not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the flames.

