Charges filed against 2 suspects in Tulare's first homicide of 2024

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against two men accused of shooting and killing a man in Tulare's first homicide of the year.

21-year-old Joseph Garcia and 18-year-old Matthew Proctor faced a judge in court Monday afternoon during their arraignment.

They're accused in the shooting death of 31-year-old Oscar Rodriguez last Wednesday on G Street and Cross Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was also shot but survived.

Detectives say the violence was gang-related.

Garcia and Proctor have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder with special allegations.

They both face life in prison, if convicted.

Authorities also arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.

There's no word yet on any charges he may face.