Man shot and killed at Tulare gas station, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare early Friday morning.

Tulare police say it happened just after 2 am at a Chevron gas station on Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street, just off Highway 99.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

First responders tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to collect evidence.

There's no description of the shooter at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.