Historic Tulare Lake appears to have reached its peak

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- State water experts say the historic Tulare Lake likely reached its peak size overnight.

Over the last several months, the once dried-up land has filled with about 178 square miles of water from four Central Valley rivers.

It's a direct result of the recent winter storms and snowmelt in the Sierra.

The Department of Water Resources is no longer projecting serious flooding to surrounding communities but experts are still monitoring levees.