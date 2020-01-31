Tulare man accused of speeding, driving recklessly killed in crash; 2 others injured

Tulare Police say a 29-year-old man was killed and his passenger injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision with another car, whose occupant was also injured, took place at the intersection of Tulare Avenue and Morrison Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers say they found Gerardo Lupercio of Tulare dead at the scene of the crash, partially ejected from his red Honda.

They say Lupercio's vehicle was illegally modified with racing-type equipment and that a witness told them he was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The passenger of his car and the driver of the other car involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were given medical care.

The Tulare Police Department is investigating this incident. and is urging anyone with information to call them at (559) 685-2300 Ext: 4445.
