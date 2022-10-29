Tulare man shoots woman then fires at Tulare County deputies, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man was arrested and is accused of shooting a woman and firing at a deputy in Ivanhoe.
A Tulare County deputy arrived to the home around 4 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.
Authorities say, the suspect then shot a woman inside the house before firing several rounds at the deputy.
When SWAT arrived - the suspect and the victim came out of the home.
24-year-old Joey See was arrested and faces attempted murder charges.
The victim is expected to survive.
The deputy was not injured.