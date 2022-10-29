Tulare man shoots woman then fires at Tulare County deputies, officials say

24-year-old Joey See is suspected of shooting a woman inside a home then firing several rounds at an approaching deputy.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man was arrested and is accused of shooting a woman and firing at a deputy in Ivanhoe.

A Tulare County deputy arrived to the home around 4 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Authorities say, the suspect then shot a woman inside the house before firing several rounds at the deputy.

When SWAT arrived - the suspect and the victim came out of the home.

24-year-old Joey See was arrested and faces attempted murder charges.

The victim is expected to survive.

The deputy was not injured.