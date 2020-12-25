2 arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing man in Tulare on Christmas Eve

TULARE, Calif. -- Police officers have arrested two people they believe shot and killed a 33-year-old man in Tulare on Christmas Eve.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 pm in the area of G Street and San Joaquin Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died.

Not long after, Tulare PD's Crime Specifics Unit arrested two men, 25-year-old Cisco Vasquez and 21-year-old Saul Ingraham, who were near the crime scene and who, police say, escaped on foot after the shooting.

They have been booked into the Tulare County Jail for homicide.

Tulare Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Detectives are investigating the incident.
