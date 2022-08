Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Tulare Police

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by Tulare Police Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say it happened near I St. and E. Tulare Ave.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.