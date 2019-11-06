investigation

Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Tulare Western High School band teacher is accused of providing a student with alcohol, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Authorities have launched an investigation into 40-year-old Patrick Alvidrez after the alleged incident occurred at a band competition in Riverside last weekend.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. Alvidrez has been placed on administrative leave by the Tulare Joint Union High School District.

The district released the following statement on the incident:

"Tulare Joint Union High School District is aware that law enforcement is investigating District employee Patrick Alvidrez regarding allegations of alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor student. The District placed Mr. Alvidrez on administrative leave on November 4, 2019. Prior to the administrative leave, Mr. Alvidrez served as a teacher for the District.

The District takes these allegations very seriously and is continuing to work with the City of Tulare Police Department as it investigates this matter. While the District understands the community's desire for information, the law specifically prohibits the District from sharing details of an ongoing personnel investigation.

The District is committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of all of its students. The District encourages all individuals who may have information regarding this matter or any perceived misconduct to immediately report it to the District and the City of Tulare Police Department.

If you have such information, please call the District's Superintendent, Tony Rodriguez, at (559) 688-2021."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularecrimetulareinvestigation
INVESTIGATION
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Madera Co. woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for involvement in child porn
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Fire breaks out at SE Fresno taco shop for second time in less than 1 month
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
7-year-old known to community as Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Show More
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
More TOP STORIES News