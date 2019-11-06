Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Tulare Western High School band teacher is accused of providing a student with alcohol, according to the Tulare Police Department.Authorities have launched an investigation into 40-year-old Patrick Alvidrez after the alleged incident occurred at a band competition in Riverside last weekend.Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. Alvidrez has been placed on administrative leave by the Tulare Joint Union High School District.The district released the following statement on the incident:Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.