Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Tulare Western High School band teacher is accused of providing a student with alcohol, according to the Tulare Police Department.
Authorities have launched an investigation into 40-year-old Patrick Alvidrez after the alleged incident occurred at a band competition in Riverside last weekend.
Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. Alvidrez has been placed on administrative leave by the Tulare Joint Union High School District.
The district released the following statement on the incident:
"Tulare Joint Union High School District is aware that law enforcement is investigating District employee Patrick Alvidrez regarding allegations of alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor student. The District placed Mr. Alvidrez on administrative leave on November 4, 2019. Prior to the administrative leave, Mr. Alvidrez served as a teacher for the District.
The District takes these allegations very seriously and is continuing to work with the City of Tulare Police Department as it investigates this matter. While the District understands the community's desire for information, the law specifically prohibits the District from sharing details of an ongoing personnel investigation.
The District is committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of all of its students. The District encourages all individuals who may have information regarding this matter or any perceived misconduct to immediately report it to the District and the City of Tulare Police Department.
If you have such information, please call the District's Superintendent, Tony Rodriguez, at (559) 688-2021."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
This is a developing story.
