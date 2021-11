POINT REYES, Calif. -- Volunteers carried out an emergency water drop this weekend, trying to help the rare tule elk that have been dying in drought conditions on the Point Reyes National Seashore.Saturday afternoon, nearly a hundred people carried water three miles to a pond that is on the verge of drying up.The National Park Service is embroiled in a lawsuit over the elk, one third of the herd has died in the past year from lack of water or sufficient foliage to eat.The activists say they brought some 350 gallons of water, enough for perhaps a week's supply for the elk at this one location.