Community gathers in southeast Fresno to pray for Turkey and Syria amid earthquake

Dozens gathered in southeast Fresno to pray for the millions impacted in Turkey and Syria by this week's devastating earthquake.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens gathered in southeast Fresno to pray for the millions impacted in Turkey and Syria by this week's devastating earthquake.

The Armenian Churches of Central California came together for the prayer services last night.

Church leaders say they wanted to show their support for people affected in both countries.

RELATED: Earthquake Syria, Turkey: Hope fading as quake deaths pass 11K

One pastor has been in California for 16 years but still has family in Syria.

He says the damage from the earthquake and numerous aftershocks have forced his family members overseas from their homes.

"They were afraid to go back because the aftershocks were so much, so they stayed in cars," says Nerses Balabanian.

RELATED: Syria earthquake: Newborn, toddler pulled from rubble near Turkish border

The churches are working with two organizations to help get funding to those in need in both Turkey and Syria.