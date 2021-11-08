Teacher describes helping stop stabbing fight at Turlock High School

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California high school teacher described how he helped subdue a student involved in an on-campus stabbing.Ryan Tribble prevented his student from further attacking another classmate with a knife at Turlock High School.Tribble has been a psychology teacher at the school for the last 17 years. Friday's stabbing happened right next to his classroom."I heard, 'hey Mr. Tribble, Mr. Tribble, there's a fight. They're fighting; they're fighting.' I just kind of ran, and I jumped over my railing, and I saw that it was one of my students and another young man," Tribble said.The victim was stabbed multiple times. They are expected to recover.Officers arrested the other student for attempted homicide.Authorities are still trying to work out what led up to the fight.