Sideshow in Turlock ends in gunfire, leaving one man dead

As Turlock police were responding to break up an early morning sideshow, someone started shooting. Officers found one man dead and another injured.

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sideshow in Turlock ended in gunfire overnight.

One man was killed and another was injured.

Officers had already broken up a sideshow earlier in the night Friday.

As officers were responding to break up the side show again around 1 in the morning Saturday, someone started shooting.

It happened at the section of Tegner and Fulkerth roads.

Officers found two men who were shot.

One died at the scene. He's been identified as a 20-year-old man from Tracy.

The other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to track down the shooter.