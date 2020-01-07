Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility when visiting inmate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twin sisters in the North Valley are in custody tonight and accused of smuggling drugs into a correctional facility in Merced County.

Twenty-year-olds Maya and Kaya Mullins were visiting an inmate yesterday but made a stop in the restroom before going to see him.

The correctional staff went into the women's restroom after seeing them acting suspiciously and found a large number of drugs hidden in the bathroom.

The Mullins sisters have been booked on several charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime.

The man they were visiting, 27-year-old, Jamarius Ballio also received additional charges for the drug smuggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countysmugglingdrugsprison
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Federal judge approves $215 million settlement in USC gynecologist case
Boy may deal with permanent height loss after skiing accident at Lake Tahoe
Cigarette butt leads to arrest of Hanford burglary suspect
Revised law paves way for new lawsuit alleging Reedley priest abused women
Show More
Suspect in multi-hour standoff with Lemoore police booked on multiple charges
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
Emergency Winter Warming Shelter opens up to help people on the streets
More TOP STORIES News