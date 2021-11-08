Boyfriend proposes to Valley runner right after she completes Two Cities half-marathon

two cities marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Runners hit the streets of Fresno and Clovis on Sunday morning for the 13th Two Cities Marathon.

This year it started and finished at Clovis Community College.

Along with the full and half marathon, virtual run, and the Gavin Gladding 5K run and walk, a new 10K course was added.

Organizers say the change of venue was to make the run a Boston-qualifying marathon.

More than 3,500 people participated this year, including one familiar face.

Our very own sports anchor Bri Mellon also took part in the marathon!

Apart from all the success valley runners saw, one woman ran right into the next chapter of her life.

Right after Amanda Aguirre finished the half marathon, she was met by her boyfriend Gabriel Bonifacio, who proposed to her.

The couple ran the half marathon together two years ago and this was Amanda's second time running in the event.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

