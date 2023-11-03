Several roads in north Fresno, including Friant Road, will be closed off for this Sunday's Two Cities Marathon.

Road closures this weekend due to Two Cities Marathon

The closures will be in effect on Sunday morning beginning at 3 AM and ending at 3 PM.

Friant Road will be closed from Audubon Drive to Willow Avenu, and Shepherd Avenue will be closed from Friant Road to Willow Avenue.

A partial closure will affect Willow from Behymer to Shepherd, with one lane remaining open in each direction.

Other minor road closures are scheduled for Champlain Avenue from Perrin to Shepherd, and Behymer from Chestnut to Willow.

Motorists traveling south on Friant Road from Millerton will detour at Willow Avenue.