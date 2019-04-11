Two gang members arrested for being in possession of loaded gun

Detectives stopped bulldog gang members Christopher Monzon and Joseph Rivera near Chestnut and McKinley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two gang members were arrested Wednesday for being in possession of a loaded shotgun, police say.

Detectives stopped bulldog gang members Christopher Monzon and Joseph Rivera near Chestnut and McKinley.

Upon further investigation, detectives found the loaded gun inside the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

Upon further investigation, detectives found the loaded gun inside the vehicle and arrested the suspects.



They have both been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

This is also, the third time since February that Rivera has been arrested and featured on the Fresno Police Department's Facebook page. He was arrested on February 6 for an unknown reason and on April 2 for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News