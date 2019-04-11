Two gang members arrested for being in possession of loaded gun

Detectives stopped bulldog gang members Christopher Monzon and Joseph Rivera near Chestnut and McKinley.
Upon further investigation, detectives found the loaded gun inside the vehicle and arrested the suspects.
They have both been booked into the Fresno County Jail.
This is also, the third time since February that Rivera has been arrested and featured on the Fresno Police Department's Facebook page. He was arrested on February 6 for an unknown reason and on April 2 for allegedly stealing a vehicle.