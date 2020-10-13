Pets & Animals

Woman finds two-headed snake in her sunroom, helps find it a forever home

Taylorsville, N.C. -- This is not what a woman expected to find in her home in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

A two-headed snake slithered into Jeannie Wilson's sunroom.

Wilson was cleaning up after a family game night several weeks ago.

She told Storyful, "I saw something in the corner of my eye, and I said, 'Lord that's a snake!'"

Upon further inspection, Wilson realized the baby rat snake had two heads. She named it Double Trouble and brought it to the Catawba Science Center where it could be put on display.

She also posted a video of the snake on Facebook.

Wilson said several days later, she got a message from a snake wrangler, who said he wanted to buy the snake for his son.

She returned to the science center to get the snake back, and then she delivered it to its new owner.

Wilson said helping the snake find a forever home, "just felt right."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinawild animalsanimalsnake
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier'
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Recently re-opened Fresno Co. businesses could be forced to close again
Fresno Police continuing operation to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Show More
Suspects lead deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Clovis Unified parents given 2 learning options for students
Some Visalia residents eligible for $5,000 in COVID-19 relief
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News