Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 2.5 struck near Los Banos early on Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey Both struck 24 kms or 14.9 miles west of the city just after midnight.The first earthquake - magnitude 2.5 - shook the area at about 12:42 a.m., and the next - magnitude 3.7 - hit at about 12:55 a.m.