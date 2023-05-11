Local brewery holding event to raise money for therapy ranch

You can take action to support a local non-profit while enjoying craft beer and country music!

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action to support a local non-profit while enjoying craft beer and country music!

Two Ravens is hosting a special event Saturday in the brewery's backyard, off Academy and Shaw near Clovis.

It will feature live country music performances, a chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament and a variety of craft beer.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch.

The non-profit uses equine therapy to help children and adults with physical, mental and emotional disorders.

CEO Guy Adams says fundraisers like the one at Two Ravens help ensure families can continue receiving therapy at the ranch for free.

He also spoke about the remarkable breakthroughs made possible through the community's support.

"It blows my mind," he said. "When I see a child speak their first words, take their first steps or a veteran saying his wife's name after not being able to say it for years, there's some happy tears. My heart hurts for them, and then when I see them have these great breakthroughs, it blows my mind."

The Craft Beer and Country Music event runs from 3 to 10 PM Saturday behind the brewery.

Country singer John Pemberton will perform first at 4:30 pm, followed by 82 Deluxe, Nick Slater and The Tulare Dust Band.

You can also register for the chili cook-off and cornhole tournament through Thursday.

Go to Two Ravens' Facebook page for more details.