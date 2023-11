Two teens riding bikes hospitalized after being hit by truck in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos Police are investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into two teens on their way to school.

Police say the 15-year-old boys were riding their bikes near Overland and Place around 8 a.m. Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl driving a Ford F-150 collided with the bicyclists.

Both boys were taken to Valley Children's Hospital.

All three teens were on their way to Pacheco High School at the time of the crash.

Authorities are still investigating.