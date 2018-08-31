Two women dead, male family member arrested after stabbing in Madera

Dejone Walker stabbed three of his female family members before stealing a car and driving away.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two women are dead, and a male family member is under arrest after a stabbing in Madera.

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson tells Action News the crime happened Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Pear Street and Avenue 13 1/2.



Investigators say that 24-year-old Deijon Walker stabbed three of his female family members before stealing one of the victim's cars and driving away from the house. The chief says the victims were Betty Terrell, Tonya Terrell, and a third woman who is believed to be a minor. Betty and Tonya are believed to be Walker's Aunt and Great Aunt.

All three women were sent to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno, but the ambulances carrying Betty and Tonya were diverted to Madera Community Hospital because the paramedics felt they would not survive the long trip. Both later died from their wounds. The third victim is being treated at CRMC.

Walker is reportedly in a "drug-induced psychosis," and has been for that past few days, but at this time it is unclear what role that may have played in this crime.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says that deputies and officers with the California Highway Patrol later found the stolen car abandoned near Avenue 9 and Road 36. After a search of the area, Walker was found but attempted to fight with officers. He was eventually arrested after officers used a Taser and other control techniques.

Walker is now facing two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder.

