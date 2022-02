CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local schools are having fun with 2-22-22, which is also being called "Twosday."Bud Rank Elementary in Clovis encouraged students to "wear things in twos."One little girl showed off her two tutus.Others rocked two tube socks or matched their friends to have two of the same sweatshirt.This date is not only all twos but it's also a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward.