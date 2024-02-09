UC Merced profiled in episode of Amazon Prime series

The program showcases colleges and universities around the world, highlighting everything from campus life and academics to athletics and other activities.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley university is being featured on an Amazon Prime series.

UC Merced was profiled for an episode of the show "The College Tour."

A premiere watch party was held Thursday night at UC Merced.

Students got the chance to walk the blue carpet before a special screening of the episode.

You can watch this installment of "The College Tour" on the university's website and YouTube page.