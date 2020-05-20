Education

UC Merced announces Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz as its fourth chancellor

Juan Sánchez Muñoz has been named the fourth chancellor of the University of California, Merced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The University of California, Merced will soon welcome its fourth chancellor, Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz, administrators said on Wednesday.

Dr. Muñoz previously served as the president for the University of Houston-Downtown in Texas since 2017.

In a news release, he says he looks forward to serving the students in Central California.

"The more I learned about UC Merced, I realized what a significant opportunity it would be to return to California to serve its rich and diverse Central Valley," he said in a press release.

Dr. Muñoz is a California native and a first-generation college student, earning degrees from UC Santa Barbara, UCLA and California State University, Los Angeles and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"I am grateful not just for the chance to help shepherd a maturing campus to the next level, but also to do so in partnership with such a distinctive and dynamic student body, faculty and staff," he said.
