UC Merced hosts first responders for emergency hazmat training

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders in the North Valley had a chance to practice responding to emergency hazmat situations on Thursday.

The drills were held at UC Merced.

It was the perfect time to do it since there weren't many students on campus after commencement ceremonies two weeks ago.

The campus police chief says the research university does have dangerous chemicals on site, so this type of training is essential.

The campus police chief says the research university does have dangerous chemicals on site, so this type of training is essential.

"We plan, we prepare, we bring external partners on campus to do training and drills like this," says Chou Her. "So when something does occur, everybody is ready. Everybody is prepared. Everybody knows contacts and we can readily respond."

Notices were sent out ahead of the training to limit campus impact and avoid alarming anyone who might think it was a real emergency.