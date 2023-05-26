WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

UC Merced hosts first responders for emergency hazmat training

Crews from Merced police, fire and public health ran through different scenarios with the help of 10 actors in lab coats.

KFSN logo
Friday, May 26, 2023 12:40PM
UC Merced hosts first responders for emergency hazmat training
EMBED <>More Videos

First responders in the North Valley had a chance to practice responding to emergency hazmat situations.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders in the North Valley had a chance to practice responding to emergency hazmat situations on Thursday.

The drills were held at UC Merced.

It was the perfect time to do it since there weren't many students on campus after commencement ceremonies two weeks ago.

Crews from Merced police, fire and public health ran through different scenarios with the help of 10 actors in lab coats.

The campus police chief says the research university does have dangerous chemicals on site, so this type of training is essential.

"We plan, we prepare, we bring external partners on campus to do training and drills like this," says Chou Her. "So when something does occur, everybody is ready. Everybody is prepared. Everybody knows contacts and we can readily respond."

Notices were sent out ahead of the training to limit campus impact and avoid alarming anyone who might think it was a real emergency.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW