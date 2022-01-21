UC Merced to bring back students in stages for in-person learning

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced says it will now be bringing students back to campus in stages for in-person learning.
This will happen starting January 31 with upper-division and graduate courses with smaller enrollment kicking off the return.
The goal is to have all classes completely in-person by February 11 but the college says plans could change depending on COVID spread at that time.
