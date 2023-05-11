New sculpture up at UC Merced just in time for commencement ceremonies

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new sculpture is now standing tall with Bobcat pride at UC Merced.
The newly installed "UMC" letters are located near the Pavilion.
The statue is part of a multi-year initiative to add more color and vibrancy to campus.
The art comes just in time for graduating students to use as a photo opportunity.
Preparations for the commencement ceremonies have the campus buzzing with excitement for the nearly 1,500 graduates.
There will be three ceremonies -- Friday at 6 pm, Saturday at 9 am and Sunday at 9 am.
Tickets are required to attend.
The ceremonies will also be live-streamed online at commencement dot u-c merced dot e-d-u.