New sculpture up at UC Merced just in time for commencement ceremonies

A new sculpture is now standing tall with Bobcat pride at UC Merced. The newly installed "UMC" letters are located near the Pavilion.

The statue is part of a multi-year initiative to add more color and vibrancy to campus.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new sculpture is now standing tall with Bobcat pride at UC Merced.

The newly installed "UMC" letters are located near the Pavilion.

The statue is part of a multi-year initiative to add more color and vibrancy to campus.

The art comes just in time for graduating students to use as a photo opportunity.

Preparations for the commencement ceremonies have the campus buzzing with excitement for the nearly 1,500 graduates.

There will be three ceremonies -- Friday at 6 pm, Saturday at 9 am and Sunday at 9 am.

Tickets are required to attend.

The ceremonies will also be live-streamed online at commencement dot u-c merced dot e-d-u.