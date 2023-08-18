UC Merced Police Department hiring, police chief says officers are 'vital' for campus safety

Safety and security is top of mind for most parents sending their students back to school.

Officers respond to calls for service on campus and anything outside of campus owned, operated or leased by the university.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Safety and security are top of mind for most parents sending their students back to school.

It can also be a major factor for young adults going to a brand-new college campus.

That's why UC Merced is searching for more officers to join their team.

"I loved this campus. I met some great people and I was like 'I'm going to come here.'" Giulia Salemme, a freshman soccer player at UC Merced said.

New to the city, and new to the campus, she says she's grateful to see UC Merced Police out cruising around.

"At night, you know, we walk around and, you know, it's important to have good safety measures here, and I feel safe here," Salemme said.

One of those people patrolling is Officer Fernando Flores.

"We want to make them feel that we are approachable so that if there's an issue or there's something that does happen that's in need of our attention, we can address it," Flores said.

To ensure there are officers to respond to every need, the police department recently hired two new officers.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Public Safety and Police Chief Chou Her is looking for more.

"We do more than just the policing thing, so a police officer on a university campus is absolutely vital," Chief Her said.

Currently, Chief Her is hiring lateral police officers, or those who have already graduated from the police academy.

He says the benefit of working for the University of California is that officers aren't tied to just Merced.

They can provide mutual aid to any of the nine UC campuses in across the state.

He says as officers their goal is to ensure everyone who steps foot on campus feels secure.

"Safety is number one for us, for everybody on this campus -- whether you're a student staff, visitor, parent or somebody just wandering around campus for the first time," Chief Her said.

