UC Merced adding safety measures for student cyclists

The project includes a range of other safety measures, such as increased signage and additional lighting.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced is working to better protect student cyclists as they ride to and from campus.
Bike lanes will be installed along Bellevue Road, a major route to the university.
Right now, the two-lane road has a 55 MPH speed limit, with a narrow shoulder as a bike lane.
In 2021, a UC Merced student was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike.
There have been numerous other accidents and close calls in the section of Bellevue between G Street and the campus.
The project includes a range of other safety measures, such as increased signage and additional lighting.