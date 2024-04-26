UC Merced adding safety measures for student cyclists

The project includes a range of other safety measures, such as increased signage and additional lighting.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced is working to better protect student cyclists as they ride to and from campus.

Bike lanes will be installed along Bellevue Road, a major route to the university.

Right now, the two-lane road has a 55 MPH speed limit, with a narrow shoulder as a bike lane.

In 2021, a UC Merced student was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike.

There have been numerous other accidents and close calls in the section of Bellevue between G Street and the campus.

The project includes a range of other safety measures, such as increased signage and additional lighting.