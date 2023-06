Chancellor Juan Sanchez Munoz says the piece was inspired by the university's mascot and the Merced community.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced revealed its newest art installation on campus - The Big "M."

It's meant to tell the story of a young university rising from California's Central Valley and elevating its influence in the state, the nation and the world.