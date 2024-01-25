University of California system discussing allowing undocumented students to work

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of young college students without legal immigration status could soon be able to work on campus if the University of California passes a new proposal.

The state board of regents is holding a meeting on Thursday to hear public and private comments on the employment proposal.

It would challenge a 1986 federal law prohibiting people without immigration status from legally working.

The UC seeks to create an exception for people who were largely brought to the US by their parents as children and would previously have been allowed to work under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Students without legal immigration status already attend the University of California while paying in-state tuition.

The meeting will help the regents decide how to move forward on the matter.