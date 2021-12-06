Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man and woman who stole thousands of dollars worth of goods from an ULTA Beauty store in Clovis.Officers say just before 2 pm on Sunday, the pair entered the ULTA on Herndon and Sunnyside.They walked in with garbage bags and began filling them with whatever they could get their hands on.They left the store in a hurry and police have not released any other description of them at this time.