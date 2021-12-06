CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man and woman who stole thousands of dollars worth of goods from an ULTA Beauty store in Clovis.
Officers say just before 2 pm on Sunday, the pair entered the ULTA on Herndon and Sunnyside.
They walked in with garbage bags and began filling them with whatever they could get their hands on.
They left the store in a hurry and police have not released any other description of them at this time.
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
They walked in with garbage bags and began filling them with whatever they could get their hands on.
THEFT
TOP STORIES
Show More