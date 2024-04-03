WATCH LIVE

The Unboxing Boys are back with Disney-themed interactive toys

ByNishka Dhawan KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
The latest Unboxing Boys has our favorite hosts testing out Disney-themed interactive toys for kids of all ages.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The Unboxing Boys are back with a box filled with Disney-themed interactive products, which encourage imaginative, creative play for children between the ages of two and eight. Here's everything we played with so you can shop it for yourself.

19% off
Amazon

Just Play Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Fabulous Fashion Ballerina Doll

  • $12.83
  • $15.99

    This playset lets kids mix and match Minnie Mouse's clothing and comes with multiple fashionable outfits and accessories.

    Amazon

    Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Dino

    • $19.97

      This six-piece set has both light and sound effects and is built for little hands, so both older kids and preschoolers can enjoy it.

      Walmart

      Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Flipping Fun Kitchen Set

      • $68

        This pretend play kitchen set is every child's dream, including plates, frying pans, play cupcakes and more. It also makes realistic cooking sounds.

        Amazon

        Just Play Mickey Mouse Rev 'n Go Vehicles

        • $12.99

          Your child can press the button on the hood for engine sounds and watch as it lights up with racing sound effects.

          Target

          Disney Wish 6'' Asha, Dahlia & Magnifico Petite Doll Gift Set

          • $34.99

            "Wish" fans will love this doll set, which comes with three dolls and multiple accessories for pretend play.

            Disney Store

            Disney nuiMOs Plush

            • $12.99 to $21.99

              Disney nuiMO mini plushies feature interchangeable outfits and are an adorable collectible for any kid.

              Amazon

              Lego Duplo Disney Elsa & Bruni in The Enchanted Forest Set

              • $45.83

                Lego sets are always entertaining, as you can watch your creation slowly come to life through building it. This one features a scene from "Frozen 2," and makes a great gift for any Elsa fans.

                11% off
                Walmart

                Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Roarin' Safari Dino

                • $30.99
                • $34.99

                  Take Mickey Mouse and your child on a dino-themed adventure with this interactive toy. You can pose Mickey Mouse to ride on the dino's back and even hear it make roaring sounds.

                  Amazon

                  Marvel Epic Hero Series Battle Gear Iron Man

                  • $14.59

                    This Iron Man mini-action figure is made for kids aged four and up. It is equipped with four battle-play accessories, including a blaster and a shield.

                    Amazon

                    Fisher-Price Little People

                    • $24.99

                      This adorable figure set has everyone from Belle to Moana and is great for toddlers and preschoolers.

                      19% off
                      Macy's

                      Hot Wheels RacerVerse Spider-Man Track Set |

                      • $52.19
                      • $64.99

                        Rev your imaginary engines with this high-speed Hot Wheels set. Up to two players can enjoy this set and it can also be easily broken down and stored, once they're done playing with it.

                        23% off
                        Amazon

                        Disney and Pixar Cars Glow Racers

                        • $12.95
                        • $16.99

                          These collectible miniature cars glow in the dark and are available in various characters from the "Cars" movie.


                          * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

