California unemployment claims surge since coronavirus outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more businesses shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people have either lost their jobs, or aren't being paid.That's led to an increase in unemployment filings both nationwide and in California. It's a trend that's likely to continue.Nationwide, the number of unemployment claims filed during the week ending March 14, increased by 25%from the previous week. That is also a28%increase compared to the same time last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance data.California saw an increase more significant than the national average: a rise of 34% from 43,385 in the first week of March to 58,208 in the second. That's 42% more than the same time last year.California Employment Development Department public information officer, Barry White, confirmed this increase in an email."There has been a huge spike in the number of claims coming in from impacted Californians," wrote White. "The EDD is applying a variety of strategies to direct as many staff resources as possible to keep up with the increase claim load."