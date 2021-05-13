New food truck bringing beloved British dish to Fresno County

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the Clovis neighborhood on Wednesday, checking out the newest food truck in town.It's called Union Jacks Pasty Shack.The owners serve up handheld British meat pies in five different flavors.The most popular is 'Steak and Blue.'They're also offering some unique flavors including 'Chicken & Chorizo' and 'Tandoori Chicken'.You may recognize the owners of the truck.They run a T-Shirt company called Big Bear Apparel, but decided to branch out.You can check out Union Jacks Pasty Shack for yourself this weekend.Their truck will be parked at Shepherd and Willow in front of Enzo's Place, marking their first official launch date.