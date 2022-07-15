Resource hub seeing more calls as cost for basic needs rises

As people spend more for basic needs, they are reaching out to local nonprofits for help.
United Way of Tulare County is a central hub that connects people to resources in times of need.
April Costa has been working at the non-profit for 7 years. The needs, she says, are higher than ever.
"It feels like a lot of pressure at times when you want to be able to help these people. We hear a lot of sad stories, and we're just one organization." says April.
One of the resources the group provides is the 24-hour 211 call center.
Most of their callers are ethnic minorities and people over 40.
Monthly the center receives about a thousand calls, 70% looking for housing assistance.
"Rent especially is skyrocketing while people's income is not increasing, so it is a very tough and unsustainable situation." says Martin Nogues, who is the director of 211 Call Center.
On Wednesday, we learned inflation is up over 9% - the highest in 40 years.
Martin mentions. "Folks are struggling, pre-pandemic, pre-economic downturn. So adding those factors and it's even more of a necessity."
If you or someone you know is in need of resources, you can dial 211 for more details on your local county.
For Tulare County you can also call 1-800-283-9323 or visit here.